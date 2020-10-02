Donald C. Drasler, 80, of Concord Twp., died September 29, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. He was born August 18, 1940 in Cleveland. Don worked as an auto mechanic in Cleveland Hts. He enjoyed polka music, yardwork, reading, doing puzzles, going to casinos and visiting with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Janice; his sister, Frances (Daniel) Eppich; brother-in-law, Daniel (Nancy) Popik; sister-in-law, LaDonna Popik; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Zora Drasler. A memorial service in honor of Donald will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Patient Access Network Foundation (PAN), P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, Maryland 21275 – 6408 or to the Scott Hamilton Cares Initiative, c/o Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, 9500 Euclid Ave., Suite R36, Cleveland, OH 44195 or to St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com
