1/1
Donald C. Drasler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Drasler, 80, of Concord Twp., died September 29, 2020 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp. He was born August 18, 1940 in Cleveland. Don worked as an auto mechanic in Cleveland Hts. He enjoyed polka music, yardwork, reading, doing puzzles, going to casinos and visiting with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Janice; his sister, Frances (Daniel) Eppich; brother-in-law, Daniel (Nancy) Popik; sister-in-law, LaDonna Popik; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Zora Drasler. A memorial service in honor of Donald will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Patient Access Network Foundation (PAN), P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, Maryland 21275 – 6408 or to the Scott Hamilton Cares Initiative, c/o Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, 9500 Euclid Ave., Suite R36, Cleveland, OH 44195 or to St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved