Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Donald C. Meier Obituary
Donald C. Meier, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Lucas); father of Donald (Belinda) and Jeffrey; grandfather of Jon, Ryan, Adam, Brendan, Danielle and Elizabeth. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Frances (nee Moulton) Meier; and sister, Barbara Andrews. Don was proud to serve in the U.S. Army and was stationed for a time in Germany. He had a varied career and retired from Deepwood Industries. He was a talented mechanic and had his own business partnership for many years with Union 76. His last, great passion was living the good life in Tucson, AZ, where he will be laid to rest at the Marana Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Funeral service Thursday, Oct. 17 at 12 Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 37728 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
