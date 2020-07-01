Donald Charles Clark, age 91, lifelong resident of Burton, Ohio, peacefully passed away on June 29, 2020, at Briar Cliff Manor. Born January 6, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, to John L. and Ellen M. (nee: Fisher) Clark. He was a General Contractor, building and renovating many homes and businesses throughout Geauga County. He gave many people the opportunity to own a home through his generosity and love of people. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry earning two purple hearts serving in the Korean War. Don loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening, and camping. He was involved in many organizations being a member of the American Legion and a proud member of the NRA. He is survived by his brothers, Richard Clark of Chesterland, Ohio, and William Clark of Burton, Ohio. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. A visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. The family would like to thank the wonderful loving staff at Briar Cliff Manor in Middlefield, especially, Lydia, Karen, and Kathryn, for their exceptional care that Don received while residing at the Cliff. Donations suggested to a charity of your choice in memory of Don. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home, Chardon, Ohio. Information and condolences at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.