Donald Borden, age 89, died peacefully from natural causes at his Landrum, South Carolina home on May 16, 2020. Don, born February 4, 1931, in Miami, Florida, to Jerry and Marjorie Borden, lived much of his life in Cleveland, Ohio, graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1949. After raising his children, Debbie, David, and Barbara in Mentor, Ohio, he retired to Apollo Beach, Florida, and then finally to Landrum, South Carolina. After starting in the printing business with his father in his younger years, he became an avid pipe organ enthusiast, and at one point, rescued a Wurlitzer pipe organ from a theater in Buffalo, New York, that was set for demolition. The organ was then installed in the family’s house in Mentor, where family, friends, and unwitting neighbors were entertained by Don playing his favorite tunes. He spent most of his working years tuning and repairing pipe organs in churches and represented Wicks Organ Company in the sale and installation of custom church pipe organs. He developed a love for sailing and had great success racing "Bandito" up and down the southern shores of Lake Erie. He is survived by children, David Borden of Bordeaux, France, Barbara Borden of Louisville, Kentucky; son-in-law, Philip Gore of Tampa, Florida; stepchildren, Rebecca (Pat) Goldson of Hamilton, Montana, Jonathan (Linda) Layton of Gahanna, Ohio, Tina (Richard) Braessler of Westerville, Ohio, Timothy Layton of Williams, Arizona; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Ledwith of Appleton, Wisconsin; many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. He was lovingly cared for in the last years of his life by Vicky Sloboda, who was assisted by her daughter, Brittany, in the last several months. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Borden in 1978; daughter, Deborah Gore; step-grandson, Nathan Layton; and wife, Marilyn Borden in 2012. There is no memorial service planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to your local Hospice or Agape Hospice of Spartanburg, South Carolina.



