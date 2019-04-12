|
|
Memorial service for Donald D. Miller, 93, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, will be at 7 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 6-7 PM Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Donald passed away April 12, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. Born September 17, 1925 in Cleveland, he lived in Lake County since 1950.Don was the Independent Dealer of Don Miller Sohio. He was a proud U.S. Army World War II Veteran, and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1500 in Willoughby.Survivors include his wife, Nadine F. (Reed) Klein Miller; daughter Deborah Daniels; step-children, Gregory (Debbie) Klein, Lindsay McDonnell, Jeffrey (Cindy) Klein, and Scott (Peggy) Klein; granddaughter, Candace (Clay) Daniels-Sealey, and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Linden. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his son, David D. Miller. His parents, John and Rebecca (Dreyer) Miller, and brothers, Paul and Howard Miller are also deceased.Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road, Unit 110, Independence, OH 44131.www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019