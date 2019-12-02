Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Donald E. Gradton, 87, of Madison, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Lantern of Madison. Born Jan. 5, 1932, in Mineral Ridge, he had been a resident of Lake County for more than 60 years. Donald was a former member of Mentor Heisley Road Church of God, an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Grafton had worked as a millwright at Lincoln Electric for 41 years until his retirement. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Lorene (nee Aldridge) Grafton; loving father of Sherry (Richard) Nicholas, Laura (Joseph) Fries, Donald E. (Diane) Grafton Jr., and Gail Allen; stepfather of Michael W. (Diane) Lucas and Johnnie D. (Angela) Lucas; grandfather and great-grandfather of many; brother of Carolyn (Richard) Carroll, Beverly Grafton and Kenneth Grafton; and uncle of nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jessie (nee Carter) Grafton; and son-in-law, David Allen. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township. Donations in his name are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
