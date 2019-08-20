|
Funeral service for Donald E. Johnson, 65, of Willowick, will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Donald passed away August 19, 2019. Born September 15, 1953, in Painesville, he has lived in Willowick the past 43 years. Don was a Police Officer for the City of Wickliffe, retiring after 25 years. He was a 1971 graduate of Kirtland High School. He loved doing dog agility and herding with his border collies over the last 27 years. Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Johnson, of 45 years; son, Donald Johnson II; grandson, Donald Johnson III; and brothers, Thomas V. Johnson and Timothy V. (Patricia) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil S. and Lucille H. Johnson; and siblings, David L. Johnson, Judy Brown, Byron R. Johnson, Dennis R. Johnson, and Linda Lou Johnson. Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019