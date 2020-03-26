Home

Donald Edward Lewis, 76, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born on March 6, 1944 in Cleveland to Glen and Lois (Herron) Lewis. At the age of four, Don’s family moved from Bratenahl to Willoughby, where his father was the manager of the former Wright’s Department Store on Erie Street and his mother taught kindergarten. They lived near the former Browning Elementary School, which Don attended, followed by Willoughby Junior High School which was then located in the former Union High School in downtown Willoughby. He graduated from Willoughby South High School, with the class of 1962. His sister, Marilyn, graduated from the former Andrews School for Girls in Willoughby in 1958, and continued her education at Kent State University. After high school, Don attended night school at Chandler Tech School which was located in the Ridge Road Chandler Tucker mansion and barns. He worked for the former Gressel’s Foods, providing home delivery of groceries. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving from 1966 to 1968 at Fort Belvoir in Washington, D.C. Following his military service, Don became a journeyman tool and die maker. He worked for the former Addressograph-Multigraph Corporation and then for Universal Metal Products. Don was a very active member of the Willoughby community. He served as Chairman of the Willoughby Shade Tree Commission, and was also the Treasurer of The Willoughby Historical Society, The Willoughby Area Welcome Center and The Sons of the American Revolution, Samuel Huntington Chapter in Mentor. He enjoyed having built two homes in Willoughby. He was a lifelong member of Willoughby United Methodist Church, where he served for 46 years as an usher and served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees during a major church renovation. He was also a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Willoughby Lodge 302 F. & A.M. Don and Pat received the Willoughby Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Award in 2005. In 2008, they received the Willoughby Frontier Days Pioneer Award for their commitment to the City of Willoughby and its residents. Don is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pat, whom he married on December 22, 1979. He also leaves his sister, Marilyn (Kelvin) Kramp and their children, Karen (Chuck) Pankuch, and Ken (Dee Dee) Kramp. Karen’s children are Sheena (Rafal) Nemecek and Brittney Nemecek and Ken’s children are Kameron and Kyralin Kramp. Following Don’s wishes, private burial will be at Willoughby Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
