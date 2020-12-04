Donald “Cheeks” Evanchick, 67 died peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with family at his side.Don was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 16, 1953 to Ludwig and Bernadette Evanchick, the youngest of three sons.He is a 1971 graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended classes at Tri C.He is survived by his brothers Dick (Cathy) of Columbus, Raymond, whereabouts unknown; numerous Ambroe, Evanchick cousins; the Goryance Family and many dear friends.A celebration of life to be held at a later date due to Covid concerns.Full obituary or to share a memory of Cheeks, go to www.brickmanbros.com