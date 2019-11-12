Home

Donald Freeman Sr.


1949 - 2019
Donald Freeman Sr. Obituary
Services for Donald Freeman, Sr. 70, of Willowick, will be at 10 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the funeral home.Born August 25, 1949 in Oakland, MD, he passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.Mr. Freeman was employed at United Medical Instruments / Conn-Selmer in Eastlake, where he did a little bit of everything, retiring after 35 years of service.Survivors are his son, Donald (Jacqueline) Freeman-Zoltak, Jr.; grandchildren, Eric M. Zoltak, Ashley A. Zoltak and Aiden J. Zoltak and brother, Daniel Freeman. He also leaves his friend, Duane Garrett and his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Evelyn (Lee) Freeman and sister, Linda and brother, Paul.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the service on Friday.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
