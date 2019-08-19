|
Donald G. Webb, age 65, of New Lyme Township, died in his log cabin home peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Friday, August 16th, 2019. He was the son of Raymond "Skip" Webb and Darlene Carlton. Born on September 20th, 1953, in Cherry Point, NC. Donald was married to Anita Webb on June 26th, 2004.He was a Partner/Owner of Legend Tube & Metal Sales, Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio. Don adored his Cleveland Teams and watching them succeed! Along with his Buckeyes of course, O-H! Hanging out with friends around a fire with a few beers was always a wonderful time which he enjoyed dearly. He was an avid cook and enjoyed grilling, taking care of his cats and dogs, also coaching his son, DJ, in many sports, which brought him great joy. Don loved to be outside working in his garden, getting rid of the vermin, riding his tractor, and of course keeping his yard mowed to perfection and maybe the occasional beverage along the ride. Don is survived by his mother, Darlene Carlton; wife, Anita Webb; two children, Donald Webb II and Nikki (Kenneth) Murphy; granddaughter, Izabella Murphy; five siblings, Ron Webb, Curt (Lydia) Webb, Raelene (Jim) Webb, Bob Carlton, and Fred (Diana) Carlton; mother-in-law, Jeanette Young; aunts and uncles; David Webb, Donna (Don) Urquhrt, Richard "Dick" (Denise) Curtis and Gene Kenyo. Also, many beloved friends! He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond "Skip" Webb; step-father, Charles "Chaz" Carlton; step-sisters, Joan Terry, Rosemary Pickford; and his aunt, Dixie Kenyo. Visitation will take place at the Paine Funeral Home, Inc. 140 E. Main Street, Orwell, OH 44076 on Friday, August 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. A funeral service officiated by Pastor James Stanley will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following, friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the family’s residence. Memorial Contribution may be made payable to Grand Valley Local Schools. Please note Don Webb Memorial Fund in honor of his son (DJ) and his Boys (Keegan, William, CJ, and Zach) or the family suggests Flowers by Emily in Middlefield, Ohio. Condolences may be submitted at: painefuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 20, 2019