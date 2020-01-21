|
|
Donald Harold Lee, age 84, beloved husband for 55 years of the late Patricia Ann (nee Williams); loving father of Michelle Mahoney (husband David) and Michael (fiancé Nicole Baum); devoted grandfather of Brittany Mahoney Blackwell (husband Ryan) and great-grandfather of Charlotte Blackwell; cherished son of the late Harold and Dorothy (nee Baird); dearest brother of Linda Clapacs (husband Don) and the late Patricia Clifford (husband Kenny deceased); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. U.S. Army Veteran. Contributions may be made in memory of Donald to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America or Geauga Humane Society. Prayers of Christian Burial Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Donald at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Crematory of Chardon (formerly Ritondaro) 126 South St. (Rt. 44, south of Rt. 6/Chardon Square) Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020