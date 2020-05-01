Donald Hutchison, 101, passed away peacefully in Beachwood at Montefiore Hospice on April 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy (nee) Dombrowski; daughter, Diane Pasquino; and son, Donnie. Father of David, Donna, Dale and Drew; father-in-law of Brian Pasquino, Cindy (nee Papotta) and Lee (Junior). Grandfather of James Gerhard (wife Jamie), Bethany White (husband Dennis), David Jr. (wife Leslie), Cara, Angela Wood (husband Chris) Shannon Hickerson McCrone, Lindsey Hutchison Kish, Daniel and Kyle, Nicole Merritt (husband Matthew), and Judy Hagan (husband John). Great-grandchildren, Autumn, James, Jade, AJ, Gavin, Calben, Liam, Ava, DJ, Gage, Reece, Carson, Ben and Mateo. He also leaves behind many extended family members from the Dombrowski family. Donald was a World War II veteran. He was a graduate of Washington State University where he earned his degree in Electronics. He was retired from NCR in Cleveland where he became an electronics engineer and worked there for over 40 years with perfect attendance. He was a 40-plus year member of Pleasant Hills Golf Course in Chardon, Ohio where he found great joy in the game of golf and was bestowed with the honor of the 8th hole named after him, commemorated as the "Hutch Hole." With the passage, "Hutch the driving man of all competitions," in 2006. He leaves behind many friends and students of golf at Pleasant Hills. A private family service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store