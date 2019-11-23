|
Donald J. Braidich age 83 of Euclid, died Nov. 22, 2019 at Slovene Home for the Aged in Cleveland.Don was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing.He is the beloved husband of the late Catherine A. (nee Kriz); dear father of John (Sylvia), Mike, Rich (Marlene), Shirley Angelo, Dave (Jami); grandfather of Carissa, Barbara, Sam, Michael Jr., Kristin, Robert, Ryan, Alex, Andrew, Bethany, Evan, Arianna, Jacob; great grandfather of five; brother of Eileen Firestos (husband Charles deceased).A Christian Burial Service will be held on Wednesday Nov. 27, at 10 AM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where the family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-8 PM.Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve or Slovene Home for the Aged would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019