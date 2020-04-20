|
|
Dr. Donald Gracon, 65, of Willowick, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.Born December 20, 1954, he was born and raised in Cleveland. After living in the Los Angeles, CA area for many years, he returned to live by Lake Erie in Willowick.A graduate of The Ohio State University College of Optometry, Donald was a licensed optometrist, a member of the Screen Actors Guild and an American Airlines retiree. A patriotic veteran, he served in the U.S. Air Force and re-enlisted years later as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Donald enjoyed world travel and spending time with his beloved pets. His wit, loyalty and humor will be missed by all.Survivors are his wife of 32 years, Donna (Washington) Gracon; his siblings, Denise (Gregg) Scherban, Dale (Annette) Gracon, Donna (Ernie Rodriguez) Hightower and Diane Gracon (formerly Humbert) and Donna’s brothers, Richard (Maria) Washington, Randolph (Sheila) Washington and Rodney (Tina) Washington. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Pauline (Elgin) Gracon.Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held once the restrictions amidst the coronavirus are lifted, and will be announced when available.In recognition of Donald’s years of military service, the final resting place will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Ohio State University College of Optometry www.optometry.osu.edu or to the American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio 3747 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland OH 44115.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2020