Donald J. Mulec, 87, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020.He was known for his kindness, humor and generosity. Golfing was his favorite sport and he enjoyed his Quail Hollow buddies.His career was commercial building and he had pride in building Seaworld.He leaves his wife of 17 years Marian Hoageson; brother-in-law Joseph Zaucha (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his first wife Doris (Kozan); parents; in-laws; brothers and sisters.A private service and burial with Father Tom Elserich was held at All Souls Cemetery due to the current virus.



