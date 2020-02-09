Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Perish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Perish


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Perish Obituary
Donald J. Perish, age 84 of Painesville Twp. died on February 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 15, 1936 in Cleveland to the late William and Irene Perish. Donald was a U.S. Marine Veteran. He was an insurance agent with Prudential Life Insurance Company until his retirement. Donald was an avid golfer and also enjoyed bowling and boating. He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Donald Perish, Barbara (Steve) Navratil, Karen (Frank) Burkholder, Bill (Heidi) Perish; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and sister, Sue Griffin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Perish.Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-8PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, Ohio.Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935 or www.hospicewr.org.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -