Donald J. Perish, age 84 of Painesville Twp. died on February 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 15, 1936 in Cleveland to the late William and Irene Perish. Donald was a U.S. Marine Veteran. He was an insurance agent with Prudential Life Insurance Company until his retirement. Donald was an avid golfer and also enjoyed bowling and boating. He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Donald Perish, Barbara (Steve) Navratil, Karen (Frank) Burkholder, Bill (Heidi) Perish; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and sister, Sue Griffin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Perish.Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-8PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, Ohio.Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935 or www.hospicewr.org.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2020