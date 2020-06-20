Donald Joseph Hirz age 81 of Willowick, passed away June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio.Don was the owner of Marine Hydraulics in Eastlake, member of Knights of Columbus, St. Mary Magdalene Church, active with Willowick Kiwanis and Food Bank, Willowick City Council member in 1980’s and a member of the Willowick Fire Department.Don was the beloved husband of the late Peg (nee Auw) and Margaret (nee Lehman); fiancée of Lois Palmer; dear father of Debby (John) Brzozowski, Dan (Renae), Diane (Rob) Bartholomai, Bernadette (Kevin) Blumel, Lora (Tony) Scibelli, Anna; grandfather and great grandfather of many; brother of Martin (Margaret Ann) Hirz, Lucille Brezina and the late Leonard Hirz and Marie Petras.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Tuesday June 23 from 4-8 PM (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday June 24 at 11 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick.Private Interment will take place at Assumption of Mary Cemetery in Brookpark, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Willowick Food Bank, P.O. Box 5067, Willowick, Ohio 44095 would be appreciated.