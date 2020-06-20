Donald Joseph Hirz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Joseph Hirz age 81 of Willowick, passed away June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio.Don was the owner of Marine Hydraulics in Eastlake, member of Knights of Columbus, St. Mary Magdalene Church, active with Willowick Kiwanis and Food Bank, Willowick City Council member in 1980’s and a member of the Willowick Fire Department.Don was the beloved husband of the late Peg (nee Auw) and Margaret (nee Lehman); fiancée of Lois Palmer; dear father of Debby (John) Brzozowski, Dan (Renae), Diane (Rob) Bartholomai, Bernadette (Kevin) Blumel, Lora (Tony) Scibelli, Anna; grandfather and great grandfather of many; brother of Martin (Margaret Ann) Hirz, Lucille Brezina and the late Leonard Hirz and Marie Petras.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Tuesday June 23 from 4-8 PM (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday June 24 at 11 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick.Private Interment will take place at Assumption of Mary Cemetery in Brookpark, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Willowick Food Bank, P.O. Box 5067, Willowick, Ohio 44095 would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved