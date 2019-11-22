Home

St John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Rd
Mentor, OH 44060
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Vianney
7575 Bellflower Rd.
Mentor, OH
Donald Joseph Tizzano


1952 - 2019
Donald Joseph Tizzano Obituary
Donald J. Tizzano (Dingy) (AFFA), age 67, met the Lord on November 9th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born on February 3, 1952 in Collinwood, Ohio. He leaves behind Michael, Nikki (Bob) Ludwig, Kyla Marie; and the mother of his children, Ellen Tizzano; grandchilden, Santino, Donovan, Govani, Shannon, Antonio, Amelia and Benjamin; brother to Geraldine (Tom) Staab, Anthony (Joyce) (Sharen), and Benjamin (Donna); uncle and friend to many. Memorial Service Mass will be held on December 7th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney, located at 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. All are welcome to join the family in the celebration of Don's life.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -