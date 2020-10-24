Donald Kenneth Poe, age 88, of Euclid, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. Don is survived by his beloved companion, Catherine Timko; his five children, Daryl (Margaret Bean), Vanessa, Vidette, Felicia (Ken Gonzales), and Kimberly; granddaughter Meghann Campbell; great-grandson David Aiden Lanning; and brother Gary. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and mother Dorothy (Pfister).Don was born on October 28, 1931, in Willoughby, and grew up just blocks away from Lake Erie. His love of the lake was ever present and an important element in his and his family’s lives. He was an avid golfer, and at his best, carried a one handicap in his nine-hole National Acme Golf League. Don was an elegant dancer and a favorite memory of his daughters is of him on the dance floor, easily matching their moves well into his 80s. In his life, Don treasured the special feeling of freedom that came with driving his convertibles, top down, sun shining, music turned loud. A celebration of Don’s life will take place at a future date, when travel allows his children and others to gather safely. Until then, his presence and humor will be missed by his family, cherished friends, and extended community.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store