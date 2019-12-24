|
|
Donald L. Drebus, age 90, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Mapleview Country Villa in Chardon. He was born on July 9, 1929 in Cleveland. Don graduated from Ashland University, where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. He was later inducted into the sports hall of fame at Ashland class of ‘51. Among many other accomplishments, Don served in the U.S. Army from ‘51-’54. He coached football and basketball in Upper Sandusky ’54-‘56, history teacher, football and basketball coach for Shaw H.S. ’56-’64, principal for Shaw ’64-’66, principal at South H.S. ’71-’84, history teacher and assistant football coach at University H.S. ’84-’89. Don was a devoted husband and father, who loved golf, his grandchildren and sporting events. Donald was the beloved husband of the late Bonnie J.; loving father of Jeff (Beth), and Julie (Sean) Maroney; dear grandfather of Donovan, Zane, Sean, Cameron, and Delaney. A committal service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 11521 Chillicothe Rd. in Chesterland. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a in Don’s honor.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019