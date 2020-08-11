1/1
Donald L. Kishton Sr.
Private family funeral services were held for Donald L. Kishton, Sr., age 78, of Eastlake. Donald was born on June 21, 1942, in Youngstown, to the late Donald and Ann (nee Temnick), and passed away on August 10, 2020. Don served in the U.S. Army, was a business owner, avid tennis player and runner, also loved to travel the world with Janet. Don is the longtime companion of 28 years to Janet McKee; father of Donald Jr. (Gloria) and Laura (deceased); brother of Walter (deceased); uncle of Allison (Matt), Gretchen (Jonathan), Eric (Ashley), and their children. The family wishes to thank caregivers Anne, Daisy, Janet, Lori, and hospice nurse, Kimberly, for all the love and support they have shown to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to the Lake County Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels, 8520 East Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Interment will be private. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements. “I am a spiritual being in a human experience.” -Don Kishton Sr.



Published in News-Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
