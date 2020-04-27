|
Donald L. Thompson, age 84, of Winter Park, Florida, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. He was born May 13, 1935, in Taylor County, West Virginia, the son of Theodore Thompson and Alma Claire (Snider) Thompson. He married Ima Jean Sines in Perry, Ohio on March 29, 1956. Don was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He began his early career in the U.S. Airforce. Ima and Don spent the first few years of their marriage stationed in Florida, Bermuda, and North Carolina. After settling back in Ohio, he completed his graduate degree in Chemistry at Cleveland State University and led a dedicated career in the chemical development industry in Lake County, Ohio. In his retirement years, he enjoyed traveling, community involvement, historical research, writing, and spending time with his family. He was a fun-loving grandfather and great-grandfather who spent many hours playing games, working puzzles, exploring nature, and museums with his grandchildren. Don always had a good sense of humor and kept the family laughing with his jokes and quick wit. He is survived by his wife, Ima Jean; daughters, Cheryl (David) Loft, Lori McKenna, and Jennifer Thompson; son, Donald Thompson; nine grandchildren, Christopher Loft, Meghan Warin, and Sarah Loft; Katie, Brynn, Maren, and Maggie McKenna; and Kyra and Devin Pallotta; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Ann Davis; and brother, Larry Thompson.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2020