Donald Merl Parker, 80, formerly of Willoughby, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Cleveland, Georgia. Donald was born December 4, 1938 in Willoughby and graduated from the former Willoughby Union High School, class of 1957, and served in the United States Army. He was a gifted man who loved to spend time in his shop, build and tinker with things. Don was self-employed in the grading and excavating business. Survivors are his wife, Rebecca; son, Merl; daughters, Donna (Paul) Malone and Tricia (Tom) Galvin; grandchildren, Joey and Drew Galvin; Grayson, Colin, and Maya Malone; and twin brother, Richard (Judy) Parker. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merl and Edna (Garvin) Parker; and sister, Dorothy Baier. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit barrettfh.com or davisbabcock.com. No local services will be held.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019