Donald P. Caruso, age 61, loving father of Corey Bennici and Bradon Caruso; former husband for 28 years of Carol (nee Famageltto); cherished son of the late Anthony and Rita (nee Karlosky); dearest brother of Kathy Maruschak, Jan Hill (husband Jim) and Bob (wife Patty); dear uncle and great-uncle of many.Donald was born on March 5, 1958 in Cleveland and passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 10, 2019. He was a resident of Troy Township for 16 years after growing up and living in Willowick. Don graduated from Eastlake North High School.He was a proud member of the Laborers Union Local #860. Don was a Superintendent and Project Manager for Terrace Construction for 30 years.He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Indians and the Cavaliers. Don loved to exercise, be outside, spend time with his dogs, and drive his Corvette. He coached his boys' sports teams and was their biggest motivator and fan. Don enjoyed going out for a great meal with his family. He was really into his work and home projects, including landscaping and design. Don spent many years constantly developing his dream home and helped develop the subdivision where he lived. He will be remembered as a strong, hardworking and motivated man that cared immensely for his family. He will be greatly missed.Prayers of Christian Burial Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Don at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Monday 4 to 8 p.m.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at:www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019