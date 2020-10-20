1/1
Donald P. Fellows
Chapel Services for Donald P. Fellows, age 95, will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, Ohio. Friends will be received 2:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, October 25 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio.Donald was born January 8, 1925 in Cleveland to Harold and Marie (Krueger) Fellows. He passed away in Willoughby on October 19, 2020.Donald served in the United States Army during World War II. He also served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Ohio Bell for over 38 years, retiring in 1982. Donald was a volunteer fireman for the Mentor Fire Department, Headlands Station for many years. He loved to go fishing and hunting and he enjoyed woodworking.Donald is survived by his sons, Bruce (Moira) Fellows, David (Jody) Fellows and Jeffrey (Suzie) Fellows; daughter, Katherine (Anthony) Labarbra; son-in-law, Clyde Hutson; grandchildren, Joshua, Chad, Caitlin, Ian, Samuel, Greg, Jason, Bobbie, Andy, Monica and Stacy; several great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Fellows; daughter, Linda Hutson; his parents, two brothers and one sister.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald’s memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.



Published in News-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
