|
|
Donald P. Pavlovich, age 61, of Shaker Hts., a great fan of fashion and the architecture of the 1930s, avid photographer, and bicyclist passed away February 21, 2019.
He was born on March 25, 1957, in Cleveland, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial for Donald will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Church, 15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland.
Donald was the beloved son of Paul; dearest brother of Paul (Lorrie Corrigan), Robert, Karen (William) Stauffer, and Marie (Bill Wilson); devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carroll (nee McDonald).
Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, (440) 943-2466.
To leave condolences for the family and to order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019