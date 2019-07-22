|
|
Services for Donald R. Floro, Sr., 91, of Mentor, will be at 10 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Father Greg Heath of Whitefields Anglican Church will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the funeral home.Mr. Floro passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.Born January 18, 1928 in Cleveland, he has lived in Mentor for the past 60 years.He served in The Army National Guard of Ohio for three years and was a member of Mentor Plains United Methodist Church. He enjoyed puttering around his home, feeding the birds and watching the deer.Mr. Floro was employed as plant engineering at the former Eaton Axle Corporation in Cleveland before his retirement.Survivors are his sons, Donald Floro, Jr. and James (Sylvia) Floro; grandchildren, Eric (Rachel), Scott (Annie), Kristin (Cory), Mark (Nicole), Amanda, Sarah (Don) and Jennifer (Jerry); 16 great grandchildren. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret (Ridsdale) Floro on April 24, 2012. His parents, Olaf and Caroline (Jeffries) Floro, and brothers, John and Raymond are also deceased.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the service on Thursday.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or online at www.hospicewr.org/tribute
Published in News-Herald on July 23, 2019