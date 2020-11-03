Donald Ray Buford, age 89 of Madison, Ohio died on November 2, 2020 at his daughter's home. He was born in Pottsboro, Texas to the late L.A. and Allene (Wall) Buford. Mr. Buford graduated from Yuba City High School in Yuba City, CA. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country he worked as the CFO at Del Pero Mondon Meat Company in Marysville, California. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, woodworking and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an active member of his church.He is survived by his wife, Helen (Miles) Buford. They were married October 8, 1953. He also leaves his daughter, Janet (Richard) Vickery and son, Terry (Elizabeth) Buford as well as his grandchildren: Jonathan, Jaclyn, Kelly, Michael and Christopher and seven great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Theo Buford.A private memorial service will be held at Chapel United Methodist Church in Madison on Saturday November 7.The family wishes any memorial donations be given to the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City, CA 95993 where Don was a long time volunteer.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net