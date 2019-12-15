News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
401 North St,
Chardon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Znidarsic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Robert Znidarsic


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Robert Znidarsic Obituary
Donald Robert Znidarsic, age 91, of Willoughby, OH and Cape Coral, FL, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Cleveland, on April 23, 1928, to the late Louis and Mary Znidarsic.He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Don is survived by his son, Joseph (Jill Ledin) Znidarsic, son-in-law, Edward Carpenter, grandchildren Christina (Christopher Alvarado) Znidarsic, Michelle (Nathan Stark) Znidarsic, Eddie Carpenter, Ryan Carpenter, Brooke Carpenter and Robin Carpenter and great-grandchildren Miles and Benjamin Stark. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Angela Znidarsic and cherished daughter, Cynthia Carpenter.Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5 to 8pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10am at St. Mary’s Church, 401 North St, Chardon. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery.Family suggests contributions in honor of Don can be made to Cleveland Indians Charities.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now