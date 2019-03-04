|
Donald S. Hague, of Concord, died on March 1, 2019 at his home.He was born on May 19, 1936 in Cambridge, Ohio. Donald was a talented carpenter and painter for Painesville City Schools for 39 years and retired in 1993, but continued woodworking and created many cherished items.Donald enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of Gold Wing Riders Association and rode through 44 of the states. He was also a member of Fairport Rod and Reel Club.Donald is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 64 years; sons, Donald L. (Ester), of Painesville Twp., and Keith (Jill), of Natrona Hts., PA; grandchildren, Stephenie and Shane; great-grandchildren, Travis, Ryleigh, and Julia; and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Halland Hague and Bessie (Samuel) Clary; grandson, Travis Hague; brother, Herbert; sister, Lucille Unclesbay; three stepbrothers, and three stepsisters.The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m at Concord Alliance Church, 7152 Painesville Ravenna Rd., Concord, OH. A memorial service will take place following at 12:00 p.m.The family requests no flowers, but to consider a memorial contribution to Concord Alliance Church, 7152 Painesville Ravenna Rd, Concord, OH 44077, or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019