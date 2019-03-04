Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald S. Hague

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald S. Hague Obituary
Donald S. Hague, of Concord, died on March 1, 2019 at his home.He was born on May 19, 1936 in Cambridge, Ohio. Donald was a talented carpenter and painter for Painesville City Schools for 39 years and retired in 1993, but continued woodworking and created many cherished items.Donald enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of Gold Wing Riders Association and rode through 44 of the states. He was also a member of Fairport Rod and Reel Club.Donald is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 64 years; sons, Donald L. (Ester), of Painesville Twp., and Keith (Jill), of Natrona Hts., PA; grandchildren, Stephenie and Shane; great-grandchildren, Travis, Ryleigh, and Julia; and many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Halland Hague and Bessie (Samuel) Clary; grandson, Travis Hague; brother, Herbert; sister, Lucille Unclesbay; three stepbrothers, and three stepsisters.The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m at Concord Alliance Church, 7152 Painesville Ravenna Rd., Concord, OH. A memorial service will take place following at 12:00 p.m.The family requests no flowers, but to consider a memorial contribution to Concord Alliance Church, 7152 Painesville Ravenna Rd, Concord, OH 44077, or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now