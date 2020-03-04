Home

Donald W. Davis, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. Donald, better known to his friends and family as "Double D," was born June 5, 1942 in Fairmount, WV to the late Thomas and Rev. Dessie (McVicker) Davis. Double D retired from Avery Dennison after 25 years of service, known for being a man of extraordinary family values and remarkable work ethic. He enjoyed spending time with his family and participating in his sons love of racing. He would sit in the garage for hours while they readied their cars, always willing to lend a hand just to be part of the crew. He was a fierce protector of the people he loved and quick to crack a joke as he loved to see people laugh. His favorite day of the year was Christmas Eve, he looked forward to sharing the holiday with his family. Survivors include his children, Lisa Davis of Madison, Donald "Billy" Davis Jr. of Madison, Jodi (Joseph) DiNapoli of Macedonia, John T. Davis of Madison and Rebecca (Jim) Crawley of Harpersfield; step-children, DJ and Tammy Schwartz; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Hauser of Columbus; many nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Helen O’Dell, Nora Flemming and Thomas Davis Jr. A funeral service will be 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Donations suggested to Harbor Light Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
