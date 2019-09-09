|
Donald W. Fuerst, 88, formerly of Willoughby, OH, passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Indiana Veterans' Home, West Lafayette, IN. He was born on November 2, 1930, in Cleveland, OH to the late Elmer O. and Harriett (Young) Fuerst. Donald is survived by two daughters, Darcy L. (Joseph) Waters, of South Bend, IN, and Ravenna Dexter, of Lacey, WA; and one grandson, Dr. Michael J. Waters, of Chicago, IL. Donald served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He taught marketing and distributive education at Willoughby-Eastlake School System in Ohio and was a caretaker at the Jewish Community Center, Camp Wise Summer Camp. Private family services and interment of ashes will take place at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Contributions in memory of Donald may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 10, 2019