Donna Basta
1941 - 2020
Donna (Bealko) Basta went "home" on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She left behind those she loved and who love her including her two daughters, her grandson, her two brothers and their families as well as extended family, coworkers, and so many friends. She is now with Al, Mom, Dad, and Dolly along with other family, friends, and patients that went before her.Donna was born on March 5, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio, and during her "journey," she was - a nun, a secretary, a waitress, a teacher, a physical therapist, ... a lifelong Cleveland sports fan, a lover of Lake Erie sunsets, a gardener, a Pinochle player, ... - a baker, a card maker, - a fighter, a “righter,” - a crafter with laughter, - a thriver, a survivor, - a lefty, a bit hefty, - a talker, not a walker, - someone who shared, someone who cared.She lived well, laughed often, loved much.Flowers and cards she got through the years. And goodness knows, no need to shed tears. Instead pay it forward to someone in need, or some act of kindness to help them succeed. A Celebration of Good Memories will be held at a later date to honor Donna and share the many wonderful ways she affected those who knew her. Life is short, cherish each other, and enjoy the journey!

Published in News-Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
