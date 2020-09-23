Donna C. (nee McGriff) Rinaldi, 93, formerly of Willoughby, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Stow. Born June 30, 1927, in Marion, Ind., she had been a resident of Willoughby for 65 years before moving to assisted living in Lake County and Stow. Donna earned her Bachelor of Music degree from St. Louis Institute of Music in 1949. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Willoughby and the Mary Martha Circle of the church. She taught piano for many years and was an accompanist for a women’s vocal trio and instrumentalists of all ages. She enjoyed being a homemaker, mother, and grandmother, cooking, baking, hosting piano recitals, attending musical performances, watching the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers, yearly vacations to Conneaut and Ft. Myers, and parties celebrating special events and holidays with family and friends. She was the loving mother of Diane L. (Michael) Williams; cherished grandmother of Gregory A. (Jessica) Rezabek, Stephanie N. (Brian) Suter, Timothy M. Williams, C. Todd (Mary) Williams and Amanda M. Rose; mother-in-law of Donald Rezabek; and sister-in-law of Beth Milliron, Nicolina “Nicki” Rinaldi and Ernest Rinaldi. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond R. Rinaldi in 2014; daughter, Suzanne A. Rezabek; parents, John and Bernice (nee Evans) McGriff; sisters, Margaret Ellen (Ralph, dec.) Tuttle and Doris McGriff; brother-in-law, John Rinaldi; sister-in-law, Betsy Rinaldi; aunt to nieces and nephews through 3 generations. Family wishes to thank those from Pine Hill Country Care, There's No Place Like Home, The Landing of Stow, and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care and friendship. Private family services were held. Burial was in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township. The family suggests contributions in her name be made to First Presbyterian Church of Willoughby, 4785 Shankland Blvd., Willoughby, OH 44094, Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.