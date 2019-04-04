|
|
Donna Carrol Dunlap (Jasper), age 86, of Mentor, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. She was born July 25, 1932, in Cokeville, PA. Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and was an active member of the Red Hat Society and Mentor Senior Center. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan who rarely missed watching a game. Donna is survived by her son, Douglas (Linda) Dunlap, of Woolwine, Va.; daughter, Denise Cameron, of Mentor, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Celine Dunlap; grandchildren, Beth (Vincent) Legath, Brian Cameron, Keri (Bryan) Phillips, Kevin Cameron, Matthew Dunlap, Ian (Audra) Dunlap, Colin Dunlap, Megan (Tyler) Price, Ryan (Kim) Dunlap, Kathryn (Greg) Turkall, and Spencer Dunlap; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl H. Dunlap; son, Terry B. Dunlap; parents, Michael and Wilda Jasper; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Ray Cameron. The family will receive friends from 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service in memory of Donna will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019