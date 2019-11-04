|
|
Donna Evans died on July 18, 2019 in New River, Arizona. She was born in Euclid, Ohio on April 27, 1934, and on October 30, 1952, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Evans. Donna was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters, homemaker, and picked grapes while her children were young. She owned Nighthawk Mfg. in Harpersfield, Ohio, building aluminum truck tops, including doing all of the aluminum welding. She later started Nighthawk Marine due to her love of boating, became a certified Johnson Motor mechanic and was a member and instructor in the Ashtabula Power Squadron, teaching navigation using the stars. She loved her children, grandchildren, fishing, boating, extreme off-road riding, quilting and Bingo. She is survived by Kenneth Evans; her daughters, Carol Martin, Deborah Evans, Susan (James) Quinn; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Joseph (Sonia) Kirkendall; sister, Mary Frye; and brother-in-law, Mark (Susan) Evans; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be at East Lennox Cemetary on Footville-Richmond Rd., Jefferson, Ohio 44047 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019