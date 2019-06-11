Donna J. Komaromy (nee Allwine), age 92, of Wickliffe, passed away June 11, 2019 at her residence with her family at her side. Mrs. Komaromy was born on April 8, 1927 in Crooksville, OH. Donna was a very active person who was involved with many organizations such as WICCI where she was volunteer of the year, involved with Las Vegas Nights and Bingo, the Wickliffe Senior Center and their Lunch Bunch, the Eastlake Senior Center where she used to crochet and make Comfort Elves, Lap Robes, Shawls and Hand Warmers for Hospice of the Western Reserve. Donna was also active with RSVP where she had 10,000 plus hours with, Lake Health making Preemie Baby Hats and the Willowick Senior Center where she was involved with the Craft Room, Exercise, Lunch Bunch and Garage Sales. Lastly, Donna absolutely loved to color. Donna was the dearest mother of Gary (Linda Hynd) and Kathy; devoted grandmother of Aaron (Sarah) and great grandmother of James; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear sister-in-law of Tamara Allwine and Floyd (Dixie) Komaromy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ben; her brothers Ormond (Hilda) Allwine and William Allwine. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday June 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH on Monday June 17, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. BOX 72101 Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in News-Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary