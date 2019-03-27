Home

Funeral services for Donna-Jean Carol (nee Lindquist) VanAllen, 87, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt. 615, N. of Rt. 2), Mentor.Donna passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord.Born December 25, 1931, in Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for over 40 years, living in Mentor.She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the V.F.W. of Mentor, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Mentor.Donna was the loving mother of Linda L. (Paul) Blum, Rick (Kathy) Bayles, Diane Roberts, Lisa Darone (Ron Denham), and Dave (Judy) Bayles; extended mother of LeeAnn Bayles, Michelle (Ken) Presler, Dana Bayles, Brent Bayles, and Jessica (Bill) Bauer; grandmother of 17; extended grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 26; great-great-grandmother of one; sister of Loretta Stephan; and former wife of William Bayles. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Doug Roberts; and siblings, Albert Lindquist, Hal Lindquist, Donnie Lindquist, and Betty Brown.Family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Whitehaven Memorial Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
