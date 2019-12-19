|
Donna L. (Celesnik) Mika, 76, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby. She was born on January 16, 1943, in Latrobe, PA. Donna was a longtime resident of Mentor, Ohio, where she owned and operated Bella Donna Bridal with her daughters. Along with her husband, Fred, Donna was a longtime member of Chagrin Lagoons Yacht Club in Eastlake. She was also a patron donor of the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra. Donna loved traveling with her husband to their home in Florida. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Donna enjoyed playing the slot machines at numerous casinos, going out to lunch with her friends, and shopping. Donna would brighten any room she entered with her presence and her beautiful smile. Survivors include her children, Judith (Scott) White, Mary (fiancé, John Campbell) Gress, and Bob “Baby Boy” (Marilyn) Vihtelic; grandchildren, William C. (David Kowalski) Mattingly, Nicholas P. Mattingly, Donald P. Gress, Mikayla Gress, Remi Vihtelic and Sydney Vihtelic; great-granddaughter, Evelynn Marie Mattingly; brother, John "Jack" (Betty Sparling) Celesnik; nieces, Anneliese Pollock, Patti (Chris) Garrett, Jacki Steele, and Lisa Celesnik; nephew, Scott Lembach; and kitty cat, Alex. Donna is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Fred J.G. Mika; parents, John "Pops" and Mary Patricia Celesnik; sister, Judith Lembach; and baby brother, Jimmy Celesnik. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m., following the visitation, on Saturday. In memory of Donna, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
