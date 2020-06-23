Donna L. Reed, 78, formerly of Madison Village, died peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Westminster, MD. She was born April 18, 1942, in East Cleveland, OH, to Edward and Betty (Diehl) Pohl. She attended Mentor High School and studied at Auburn Career Center later in life. She was previously married to Robert Reed and they lived in Painesville, Mentor Headlands, and raised their three children in Madison Village. After retiring, Donna relocated to Maryland in 2017 to live on a farm in the country with family. She loved planting flowers, swimming, reading, and painting, and really enjoyed taking art classes at the Carroll County Senior Center. Donna was a devout Christian and was an active member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Silver Run, MD, where she also enjoyed volunteering and helping out with the Food Pantry. She was previously a member of St. John’s Lutheran in Geneva, OH, and Holy Cross Lutheran in Madison, OH. She had several jobs throughout her life and retired from Giant Eagle in Madison. She also worked at Walmart, Perry Nuclear Power Plant, ATFAB, drove buses, worked in the school cafeteria, was part of the civil defense unit, sold shoes, and trained dogs just to name a few. She passed on her love of animals to her children, and her pets were family and would rarely be far from her cats and dogs. Donna is survived by her daughter, Trisha (Edmond) DeRosa; sons, Terence (Mindy), Christopher (Lisa); and her beloved grandchildren, Rebecca DeRosa and Luke Reed. She leaves behind her very special kitties, Moshie, Samantha, and Markie. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Richard Pohl. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH. A funeral service will be Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Final resting place will be Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison. All are invited to a reception/luncheon afterward. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Friends may leave condolences online at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.