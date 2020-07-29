1/1
Donna L. Tilk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna L. (nee Sanders) Tilk, 81, of Euclid, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born June 30, 1939, in Columbus, she had lived in Milwaukee, Wisc., Charlottesville and Richmond, Va., and Cleveland Heights before moving to Euclid 29 years ago. Donna was a member of St. John of the Cross Church and formerly of St. Felicitas in Euclid. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to William C. Tilk; loving mother of William C. (Alisa) Tilk II; and cherished grandmother of Alicyn, Nicholas, Sydney and Alexandra Tilk, and Brandon Busby. Donna was preceded in death by her son, Mark S. Tilk; parents, Stephen Donald and Margaret (nee Lenke) Sanders; and siblings, Lorelei Fredrickson and Donald Sanders. Family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved