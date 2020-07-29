Donna L. (nee Sanders) Tilk, 81, of Euclid, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born June 30, 1939, in Columbus, she had lived in Milwaukee, Wisc., Charlottesville and Richmond, Va., and Cleveland Heights before moving to Euclid 29 years ago. Donna was a member of St. John of the Cross Church and formerly of St. Felicitas in Euclid. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to William C. Tilk; loving mother of William C. (Alisa) Tilk II; and cherished grandmother of Alicyn, Nicholas, Sydney and Alexandra Tilk, and Brandon Busby. Donna was preceded in death by her son, Mark S. Tilk; parents, Stephen Donald and Margaret (nee Lenke) Sanders; and siblings, Lorelei Fredrickson and Donald Sanders. Family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com
