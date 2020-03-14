Home

Donna Lee (Thorton) Noall Obituary
Funeral services for Donna Lee Noall (nee Thorton), age 77 of Eastlake, will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd. Eastlake, where family will receive friends on Monday from 2:00 until 4:00 and 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.Donna was born May 29, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late William A. and Dorothy E. (nee Davidson) Thorton. She went to meet her savior Jesus Christ, while at home surrounded by her family on March 13, 2020.Her pride and joy were her family. She belonged to a cooking club, PT Cruiser Club and enjoyed swimming at the Y and many bible studies.Donna is the beloved wife of the late Gary P. Noall; loving mother of Steven (Aileen) Noall, Lisa Harth (Pat), Paula Doerr (Tim), Kelly Carroll (Ed); cherished grandmother of Elisabeth and Alex Harth (Katie), Zachary (Kira) and Jacob Doerr, Sarah Rees (Justin) and Bridget Carroll; proud great-grandmother of Mia; sister of Judy (deceased).
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
