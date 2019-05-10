|
Funeral services for Donna Lou (nee Barnhouse) Dunn, 80, of Chardon, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Donna passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Tripoint Medical Center in Concord Township. She was born February 28, 1939, in Mentor. Donna was a member of the Mayfield Village Baptist Church and the Geauga County Senior Center. For many years she lived with her mother, Esther Crimi and husband, Robert Dunn in Willoughby. Donna had many friends and family members and loved and treasured them greatly. She was niece of Audrey Farren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends. Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert A. Dunn (2012); parents, Donald Barnhouse and Esther Wilkinson Crimi; siblings, Rosalie Judy, Wayne, Barry, and Joey Barnhouse; and aunts and uncle, Leslie Wilkinson, June Barazda, Shirley Yeager, Patricia Wishart, Betty Farren, and Ted Wilkinson. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Concord Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the family. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019