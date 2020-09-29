Donna M. Duggan (nee Jansa) age 73, loving wife of Lawrence T. for 42 years, passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her husband Larry and caretakers, sister in law Patricia Duggan and friend Pat Groves. She was born Jan. 22, 1947 in Cleveland. Donna was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy Class of 1964. She was as assistant at Smith Cleaners and Sedmak Movers. She enjoyed volunteering as a Red Coat at Playhouse Square for the past 30 years. She also enjoyed gardening, bowling and decorating her home for the holidays. The last 20 years she spent traveling the world with her husband. Donna was the loving wife of Lawrence T; sister of William Jansa, Marion O’Brien, James Jansa and Thomas Jansa; loving step mother of Heather (Jason) Witherite; grandmother of Noelle and Alyssa Witherite; aunt of Jennifer Fischer, Alison Bork, William, John and Jacqueline O’Brien; great aunt of Beau and Quinn Fischer, Dexter Bork, Major Harris and Palmer Resar; loving niece of Mary Kraly.Donna was preceded in death by her parents, William L. and Hedwig Pat Jansa; step mother, Jean Jansa (nee Perusek) and brother, Lawrence Jansa. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday Oct. 3 at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, E. 200th and Lake Shore Blvd. in Euclid. Family will receive friends from 4-7 PM Friday at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (MASKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Urban Community School, 4909 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44102 would be appreciated.