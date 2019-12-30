Home

Donna M. Hudelson

Donna M. (nee Connor) Hudelson, 74, of Eastlake, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Heartland of Willoughby. Born Feb. 23, 1945, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 15 years, living in Mentor-on-the-Lake before moving to Eastlake. She was a former member of the R.V. Club, and enjoyed crafts and dog sitting. Donna had worked as a medical assistant and took care of dogs. She was the loving mother of Karen S. Kastner and John Hudelson; cherished grandmother of Ariel Kastner, Amber Kastner, Jennifer Portman and Donovan Hudelson; great-grandmother of Ariana; and sister of Patricia Laubsher. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Hudelson in 2018; husband, Kenneth L. Pickel; daughter, Betsy J. Portman; and parents, Carl and Frances (nee Overmire) Connor. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
