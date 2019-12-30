|
Donna M. (nee Connor) Hudelson, 74, of Eastlake, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Heartland of Willoughby. Born Feb. 23, 1945, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 15 years, living in Mentor-on-the-Lake before moving to Eastlake. She was a former member of the R.V. Club, and enjoyed crafts and dog sitting. Donna had worked as a medical assistant and took care of dogs. She was the loving mother of Karen S. Kastner and John Hudelson; cherished grandmother of Ariel Kastner, Amber Kastner, Jennifer Portman and Donovan Hudelson; great-grandmother of Ariana; and sister of Patricia Laubsher. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Hudelson in 2018; husband, Kenneth L. Pickel; daughter, Betsy J. Portman; and parents, Carl and Frances (nee Overmire) Connor. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 31, 2019