|
|
Donna M. Melton (nee Sires), 56, passed away March 27, 2019 at Metro Hospital.Donna was born July 24, 1962 in Euclid, Ohio. She graduated from Willoughby South High School in 1980 and received her nursing license from Willoughby-Eastlake School of Practical Nursing.Donna worked for the Cuyahoga County Jail since 2006. She enjoyed sunbathing at the beach, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and her pets.Donna is survived by her husband, Otis Melton; parents, Tommy and Jean Smith; brother, Kenneth Smith; son, Ryan Sires (Maggie Moon); daughter, Ashley Thompson (Justin Jude); and son, Jonathan Sires; grandchildren, Jayden and Kallie; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephew; the entire Melton family and friends.There will be a small, private family gathering to celebrate her life at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019