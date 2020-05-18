Donna M. Slivka (nee Brotton), passed away May 14, 2020, at UH Geauga Medical Center at the age of 88. She was born August 19, 1931, in Cleveland, to Elizabeth and Jesse Brotton, and graduated from Wirt County High School in West Virginia. She lived in Willowick, Ohio for many years with her late husband, George Slivka, before moving to Montville in 2004. Donna was a woman with a sharp wit and a passion for the arts. Whether she was reading a new book, painting (birds were her specialty), or telling a story from her past, she loved to share those things with the people she loved. Nights spent laughing around a table with her until our sides hurt will be missed. Donna was the beloved wife of the late George Slivka; mother of Nancy (Douglass) Bitteker of Hopewell Junction, NY, David (Glee) of Chardon, and George (Melissa) of Montville; grandmother of Emily and Andrew Bitteker, Taylor and Rachel Slivka, and Jacob, Joshua, and Justyn Slivka: sister of David (Gisela) Brotton, Diane (Wayne) Burton and Duane Brotton; aunt of Michael, Teresa, Marilyn, Carolyn, Richard and Angela, and a great aunt of many. Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In the last few years, the volunteers at meals on wheels became very dear to her in more ways than one. Her family is indebted to them and requests, in lieu of flowers, a contribution to Geauga County Department on Aging’s Home Delivered Meals program if you would like: (https://www.co.geauga.oh.us/Departments/Aging/HMeals).
Published in News-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.