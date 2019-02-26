|
Donna Stanton Hatfield, age 81, was born March 2, 1937.Donna passed away February 15, 2019, in the comfort of her daughter's home.Donna beat cancer in 1980 and battled the effects from radiation treatment late in her life with kidney failure. Donna's childhood home was in Chagrin Falls, where she raised her children.Donna enjoyed many years of life with her children and grandchildren. Later in life, Donna lived between her daughter's home in Sagamore Hills, Ohio and her son's home in Boca Raton, Florida. She enjoyed traveling with family to Alaska, Egypt, Istanbul, Mexico, Wyoming, Florida, and Catawba Island.Donna was an accomplished artist, painting for enjoyment and enjoyed her career as a commercial artist.Survived by her three children, Katherine Klimach (Ralph), Amy Jaramillo Chapman, and Frank Chapman (Ann); and eight grandchildren, Chip, Andrew, and Hope Burgess, Steve and Jessica Jaramillo, Jack, Hugh, and Jimmy Chapman.Donna's family has planned a celebration of life for family and friends March 22, 2019 at Jekyll's Kitchen 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in her home town of Chagrin Falls.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019