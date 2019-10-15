News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Vaughn


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Vaughn Obituary
Donna Vaughn, age 79, of Eastlake, passed away October 12, 2019. She was born in East Cleveland, on February 20, 1940, to the late Harry and Edna Kassigkeit. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by many. Her greatest joy and source of pride was her family, especially her grandchildren. Donna proudly served on the City of Eastlake Council for many years. She was also a master gardener who also enjoyed reading, crafting and going to wineries in her free time. Donna is survived by her children, Victoria (Billy) Savely and Scott (Kathy) Vaughn; grandchildren, Cassandra, Lauryn and Zachary; and her adored cats. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Private Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Donna can be made to Humane Society of the United States or Alley Cat Allies.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now