Donna Vaughn, age 79, of Eastlake, passed away October 12, 2019. She was born in East Cleveland, on February 20, 1940, to the late Harry and Edna Kassigkeit. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by many. Her greatest joy and source of pride was her family, especially her grandchildren. Donna proudly served on the City of Eastlake Council for many years. She was also a master gardener who also enjoyed reading, crafting and going to wineries in her free time. Donna is survived by her children, Victoria (Billy) Savely and Scott (Kathy) Vaughn; grandchildren, Cassandra, Lauryn and Zachary; and her adored cats. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Private Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Donna can be made to Humane Society of the United States or Alley Cat Allies.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019